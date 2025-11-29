403
Kuwait Airways Operates ROPS Safety Systems -- CEO Alshatti
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways has installed and begun operating the Runway Overrun Prevention System (ROPS) on its Airbus A320 aircraft, going into the records as among the first aviation companies to operate the top safety system.
Abdulwahab Alshatti, the KAC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said in a statement to KUNA that the ROPS systems were installed during the past hours, indicating that some upgrading processes led to temporary modification in the operating network, namely the night and dawn flights today.
He apologized for any inconvenience that might have emanated from the technical modifications.
The KAC fleet proceeds the tasks, with respect of this type of aircraft, according to international safety standards with full coordination with the competent authorities.
The corporation will always take safety decisions that place clients' safety and comfort above any other consideration.
Earlier today, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) declared that the Airbus Corporation had issued a technical circular affirming necessity, and in a compulsive manner, to update a number of technical systems concerning flight safety on its A320 planes.
It has explained that the circular is applicable worldwide on all operators of this type of aircraft. (end)
