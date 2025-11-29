WPL Auction Had Special Significance Attached Due To Recent Success Of Women's Team: Saikia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the recent success of the Indian women's team lent special significance to the WPL auction held on Thursday, adding that the tournament can take women's cricket to a different level in the coming years.

The WPL's first-ever mega auction in New Delhi on Thursday saw 67 players picked, including 23 overseas cricketers, with all five franchises collectively spending Rs 40.8 crore. The fourth season of the WPL will run from January 9 to February 5, with DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai set to host the first 11 games, before the action shifts to the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

“This WPL auction has actually become very significant after the recent victory of the Indian team. So that has opened up the gateway for Indian girls to grow bigger and bigger in their careers. That's why this auction gets a special significance because of the recent success of Indian women,” said Saikia in a video posted by WPL on their 'X' account on Saturday.

He also pointed out that having USA pacer Tara Norris shows that WPL is helping associate nation players rub shoulders with the best in the world. Norris had been with the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 and even picked a five-wicket haul. She will now represent UP Warriorz in WPL 2026.

“So you have seen a lot of young girls who are part of the Indian team (play in the WPL), as well as we are helping the fringe play also, as they get this opportunity. One best thing is that one girl from the USA also got that opportunity. That means cricket is growing big, India is growing big.”

“Now after this World Cup victory, a lot of big names are being part of WPL as well as Indian cricket. So you can see ChatGPT and other companies are joining this league and this shows how the game is growing bigger and bigger and I'm sure this will take women's cricket to a different level in the coming years,” added Saikia.