Kashmiri Bizman Offers One Kanal Land To Kuldeep Sharma For His Generous Act

Kuldeep Sharma gifts a plot of land to Arfaz Ahmad

Srinagar- Moved by the act of generosity of Kuldeep Sharma, who offered five marlas of land to Arfaz Daing- a Jammu-based journalist whose house was demolished by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday- a Kashmiri businessman has come forward with an even bigger offer as a reciprocation of Sharma's gesture.

The 46-year-old businessman, who does not want to be named, has offered a prized piece of land valued at around Rs one crore to Sharma as recognition of his philanthropic gesture.“I was moved by his gesture. At a time when people are fighting in the name of caste, creed, colour, and religion, Kuldeep Sharma has proved that humanity is alive,” said the businessman, who hails from Pampore town in South Kashmir, as per news agency KNO.

The businessman said he has already spoken to Sharma about his offer.“I spoke to him over the phone in the morning, and the moment I made the offer, he broke down in tears,” he recalled.“He told me he is not a rich man, yet he would do everything in his capacity to help Arfaz rebuild his home.”

He added that he is planning to visit Sharma's house in the coming days to formally offer him the land.“Not just land, I am ready to give my blood to Sharma. I cannot believe such humans exist on this earth. He rose above religious lines to help a Muslim man,” the businessman said emotionally.

Moved by viral images of Arfaz's elderly parents pleading with authorities and his young children watching helplessly, Kuldeep Raj Sharma had offered five marlas of his land to Arfaz on Friday for rebuilding the house razed to debris by the JDA.