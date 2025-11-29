Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video- Kashmir's Vanishing Wetlands: Why The 2021 NGT Judgement Still Lies Unimplemented?

Video- Kashmir's Vanishing Wetlands: Why The 2021 NGT Judgement Still Lies Unimplemented?


2025-11-29 06:11:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kashmir's fragile wetlands are collapsing-encroachment, pollution, and systemic negligence continue despite the National Green Tribunal's 2021 directive to protect and restore these vital ecosystems.

In this Inkishaf investigation, we uncover what went wrong, who is responsible, and why enforcement on the ground remains almost nonexistent. From Pampore to Hokersar and Shalbugh Hygam to Wullar, this report exposes the growing ecological crisis threatening Kashmir's environment, livelihoods, and future.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN29112025000215011059ID1110412685



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search