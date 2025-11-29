Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Tax Authorities Address Citizen Requests Efficiently In October

Azerbaijan Tax Authorities Address Citizen Requests Efficiently In October


2025-11-29 06:08:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In October 2025, Azerbaijan's tax authorities received a total of 44,757 applications, marking a 16.3% decrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29112025000195011045ID1110412670



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search