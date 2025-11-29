Azerbaijani Serviceman Seriously Injured In Landmine Explosion In Lachin
The explosion caused life-threatening injuries, and the soldier underwent an amputation of one of his legs. Jabbarov, who is in critical condition, has been transferred to the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense for intensive medical treatment.
Landmine incidents remain one of the most serious security and humanitarian challenges in the liberated territories, despite ongoing large-scale demining operations.
