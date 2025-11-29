Cinc Syrskyi Holds Phone Conversation With Canadian Chief Of Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook.

He said that he had a telephone conversation with Carignan and thanked the Canadian government and people for their tangible support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence and for military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, Syrskyi expressed his gratitude for their active participation in

the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

“It is especially significant that Canada has actively joined the“Prioritized List of Ukraine's Requirements” (PURL) initiative, aimed at financing the supply of critically important U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine,” the commander-in-chief said.

He also reported on the security situation and the operational situation in the combat zones.

"The enemy continues missile and air strikes against civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, kindergartens, schools and hospitals. As the winter season approaches, Russia is attempting to destroy our energy infrastructure in order to deprive Ukrainians of electricity and heat. In this context, strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains our most critical priority," Syrskyi emphasized.

Photo by the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine