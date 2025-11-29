Terrorist Attack Hits Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Company Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 29, 2025, at 04:06 Moscow time, the offshore loading unit VPU-2 at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CTC) Marine Terminal sustained significant damage as a result of a "deliberate terrorist attack" involving unmanned boats in the terminal's waters, Trend reports via the CTC.

In the aftermath of the incident, the captain of the Novorossiysk seaport issued directives to halt all loading and related operations. Tankers were safely relocated from the terminal's waters, and no injuries have been reported among CTC personnel or contractors.

Preliminary assessments suggest that no oil was released into the Black Sea. Environmental monitoring is currently underway, including the collection of water samples, and the Oil Spill Prevention and Response Plan (OSPRP) has been activated to ensure safety and containment measures are in place.

Given the current circumstances, further operation of VPU-2 is not feasible. Shipments at the terminal will only resume once the risks associated with unmanned boats and other devices have been fully addressed, in line with established protocols.

The company has also reported that, in separate incidents, civilian facilities linked to CTC, such as the Kropotkinskaya pumping station and the CTC administrative office in Novorossiysk, sustained damage.

CTC emphasizes that it has never been subject to sanctions or restrictions, highlighting its recognized significance for Western stakeholders.

Meanwhile, CTC facilitates the transportation of oil from major Kazakh fields, including Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. In 2024, the terminal handled approximately 63 million tons of oil, with around 74 percent of the volume shipped by foreign exporters. The largest of these exporters include Tengizchevroil (Chevron), ExxonMobil, KazMunayGas, Eni, and Shell.