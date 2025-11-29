Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan Offers Condolences To Sri Lanka Over Deadly Floods


2025-11-29 06:08:07
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) – Jordan on Saturday offered condolences to Sri Lanka after floods swept through parts of the country, leaving hundreds dead or missing.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said Jordan stands in full solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka, extending sympathies to the families of the victims and expressing hope for the safe recovery of those still unaccounted for.

MENAFN29112025000117011021ID1110412658



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search