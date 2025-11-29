Jordan Offers Condolences To Sri Lanka Over Deadly Floods

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) – Jordan on Saturday offered condolences to Sri Lanka after floods swept through parts of the country, leaving hundreds dead or missing.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali said Jordan stands in full solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka, extending sympathies to the families of the victims and expressing hope for the safe recovery of those still unaccounted for.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.