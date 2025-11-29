Al Ain Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition Attracts Thousands Of Visitors And Enhances Emirati Identity With A Spirit Of Innovation

Al Ain November, 28, 2025: The inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 continues at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, with broad participation from national entities aiming to promote cultural, heritage and sporting identity.

The event attracted large crowds, with thousands of visitors gathering in the main arena to enjoy a diverse array of heritage and innovative activities. The programme features live shows, interactive workshops and educational sessions, all of which serve as a vital expression of Emirati heritage, appealing to audiences of all ages and enhancing the exhibition's vibrant atmosphere and public engagement.

Today's remarkable turnout, on Friday, cements the exhibition's status as a leading cultural and heritage event, highlighting the growing public interest in its live activities, which blend the depth of Emirati tradition with a spirit of innovation.

The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority offered is offering a rich experience that reflects the depth of Emirati heritage through various sections. These included a traditional costume corner, where visitors could try on national dress and take photos, a virtual tour of the Dhafra Festival, and a platform for the Million's Poet programme.

The Emirates Falconers Club's pavilion showcased key initiatives such as the Mohamed Bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School, the International Festival of Falconry, the Arabian Saluki Centre, and the National Library and Archives. Visitors enjoyed interactive experiences, including live falconry shows, direct engagement zones, and insights into traditional hunting techniques, as well as a school visits programme to introduce new generations to the art of falconry.

Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve, established in 2015 and spanning 923 square kilometres, highlighted its efforts to revive falconry traditions in a safe and sustainable environment. Visitors could experience traditional hunting of hares and houbara bustards using camels or classic cars, all in accordance with Abu Dhabi's hunting regulations.

The Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club, under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, offered an innovative experience, allowing visitors to interact with AI-powered robots for chess training and live matches. These contributions confirm that the exhibition is not merely an event for hunting and equestrianism, but a comprehensive platform that brings together physical and mental sports, cultural heritage, and modern technology, reflecting the UAE's vision of preserving its heritage while fostering innovation.

Visitors at ADNEC Centre Al Ain enjoyed exploring a wide range of artworks, handicrafts, and heritage collectibles, alongside the latest hunting, camping, and veterinary equipment, in an experience that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology.

Meanwhile, the main arena hosted a series of interactive events blending Emirati heritage with innovation, offering visitors a rich educational and entertaining experience. Activities began with a special workshop on training and hunting with the Arabian Saluki, where participants learned about the secrets and ethics of this traditional sport, followed by live Saluki shows with detailed explanations of their characteristics and role in traditional hunting trips.

The audience also enjoyed a birds and reptiles segment presented by Al Ain Zoo, highlighting the biodiversity of the UAE environment, alongside a falconry show simulating real hunting experiences, supported by a specialised workshop on the art of falconry. Children were captivated by the Desert Spark of Magic Fayoonah by Leo & Loona, which combined entertainment and education in a fun, interactive atmosphere.

Throughout the day, visitors enjoyed a range of unique cultural experiences, with the Al Yalsa Tent offering authentic Emirati hospitality in a traditional setting. These interactive activities were not just performances, but embodied the exhibition's mission to revive Emirati heritage in a modern style, providing a comprehensive educational and entertaining experience suitable for the whole family, ensuring the main arena remains a vibrant heart of creativity and diversity throughout the exhibition.

Exciting events and activities continue throughout the exhibition, with tickets easily available for purchase online, giving visitors the freedom to choose suitable dates and options to book their seats at this special event. For more details and booking, please visit the exhibition's official website.

