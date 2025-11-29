Assam Rifles Recover Five Ieds In Manipur, Major Threat Averted

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 29 (IANS) The Assam Rifles recovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during routine patrolling in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, averting a serious security threat, officials said on Saturday.

A defence spokesperson said that during a patrol, the Assam Rifles troops recovered five IEDs in the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis of Tengnoupal district, averting a severe threat.

Troops discovered an unusual underground structure, and a subsequent search revealed five IEDs concealed inside a specially built bunker.

A bomb disposal team was deployed, confirmed the devices were live and safely neutralised them, ensuring the area was fully sanitised, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a fierce encounter between the Assam Rifles and outlawed militants occurred along the state's India-Myanmar border areas.

A defence spokesperson had said that a patrolling party of the Assam Rifles came under fire from terrorists along the border areas on Friday morning.

The troops retaliated immediately with controlled and cautious fire to ensure civilian safety, the defence spokesperson added, noting that additional forces have been deployed to the area and the operation is currently in progress.

Manipur shares a 398 km unfenced border with Myanmar, making the frontier highly vulnerable to trans-border movement of militants, inimical elements, and large-scale smuggling of various drugs.

In another development, the Assam Rifles jawans have seized foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 80 lakhs from two vehicles at Yangoubung in the same Tengnoupal district on Friday.

Two individuals were apprehended, and the seized items were handed over to the police in the border town of Moreh.

The operation demonstrates the Assam Rifles' continued resolve against cross-border smuggling, the defence spokesman said.

Five Manipur districts – Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- share a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar. The Assam Rifles have been guarding the mountainous international border.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the ongoing border-fencing work along the India-Myanmar border last week.

A Raj Bhavan official said that, chairing a meeting, the Governor reviewed the overall progress of the construction works along the 398 km India-Myanmar border with Manipur.

Senior Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officers, including the Additional Director General Border Roads (East) and the Commandant of 25 Border Road Task Force (BRTF), briefed the Governor on the progress of the fencing, key operational issues, and the overall performance of the project.

They also flagged concerns related to security and communication and put forward recommendations to ensure faster and smoother execution of the remaining works.

The Governor appreciated the progress made so far and conveyed that the government will extend necessary support to address the concerns raised by the BRO.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioners and senior officers from the BRO and Assam Rifles.

Deputy Commissioners of several border districts were also present at the meeting.