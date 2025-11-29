403
Experience The Festive Magic Of Al Habtoor City With A Season Full Of Enchantment, Elegance, And Celebration
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The festive season has arrived, bringing with good tidings and lots of cheers. To celebrate the season, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is set to transform into a glittering wonderland of celebration, indulgence, and joy. Comprising three iconic hotels, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, the destination promises an unforgettable holiday season filled with decadent dining, sparkling entertainment, and family moments to treasure. Guests can look forward to elegant afternoon teas, festive feasts, family brunches, and dazzling countdown celebrations that capture the true spirit of the holidays.
AL HABTOOR PALACE DUBAI Exquisite evenings of taste and elegance await at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai. The opulent hotel, located in the heart of Al Habtoor City on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, offers a truly regal experience with its Beaux-Arts-inspired design and exceptional service. This festive season, guests can indulge in refined dining experiences, including festive afternoon teas and gourmet feasts, all set against the backdrop of this luxurious palace, making it the perfect destination for a sophisticated holiday celebration. Thanksgiving Dinner The spirit of gratitude is set to take over this Thanksgiving with an elegant and mouthwatering feast at World Cut Steakhouse. Guests can savour a beautifully crafted four-course menu featuring classic flavours and a touch of festive flair. Boasting plenty of live entertainment, which promises to add warmth and charm to proceedings, this will be an unmissable night of refined celebration. When: Thursday, November 27th from 6:30 pm to 12 am Where: World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Offer: 4-course set menu with 1 glass of grape beverage and live entertainment Price: AED 450 per person Merry Magic Afternoon Tea Step into a world of festive indulgence and enjoy some midday respite at the Merry Magic Afternoon Tea. At this daily dining experience, delicate pastries, savoury bites, and freshly baked scones take centre stage alongside aromatic teas and seasonal beverages. Set in the elegant Sidra and Tea Garden, it's a sophisticated way to embrace the spirit of the season. When: From December 1st to 31st from 2 pm to 5 pm Where: Sidra and Tea Garden, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai Offer: Festive afternoon tea experience Price: AED 225 per person 'Twas the Night Before Christmas As the anticipation for the big day reaches a fever pitch, embrace the magic of Christmas Eve in the timeless surroundings of World Cut Steakhouse. The evening unfolds with a gourmet four-course menu featuring rich festive flavours and premium ingredients. Accompanied by energetic live entertainment to keep spirits high, this will be a sophisticated dining experience to remember. When: Wednesday, December 24th from 6:30 pm to 12 am Where: World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai Offer: 4-course festive set menu with 1 glass of grape beverage and live entertainment Price: AED 450 per person A Taste of Christmas Gather your loved ones, don your favourite woolly jumpers, and prepare yourself for a joyful Christmas Day brunch filled with refined flavours and festive elegance. On December 25th, World Cut Steakhouse presents an indulgent spread of gourmet dishes paired with live entertainment to enhance the celebration. It's the perfect way to mark the most wonderful time of the year in style. When: Thursday, December 25th from 1 pm to 4 pm Where: World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai Offer: Christmas brunch featuring festive themed culinary delights Price: AED 495 (soft beverages) | AED 695 (bubbly) A Cut Above: New Year's Eve Celebration The New Year only comes around once a year, so make sure you ring it in with sophistication and sparkle at World Cut Steakhouse, where an unforgettable evening awaits. Guests will enjoy an elegant spread of fine dining, alongside lively entertainment and a midnight toast to welcome 2026 the right way. Boasting a luxurious setting and celebratory energy into the early hours, this will be a night to remember. When: Wednesday, December 31st from 6:30 pm to 12 am Where: World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai Offer: Festive New Year's Eve dinner with entertainment and optional after-midnight soirée access Price: AED 750 (house beverages) | AED 1,250 (Champagne) | AED 950 (fine beverages + after-midnight soirée access) It's a Spa'liday! Step into serenity and enjoy a festive spa treatment to help you relax and unwind during the hectic holiday season. With a range of tempting offers at Silk Spa designed to rejuvenate the body and mind, from couple's escapes to glow-inducing facials, now is your chance to savour a little me time. When: Offers available from December 1st to 31st, from 9 am to 9 pm Where: Silk Spa, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai Offer & Price:
-
Winter Wonderland Couple's Escape: 90-min Hot Stone Massage + Collagen iMask + Jacuzzi - AED 1,400 per couple
Winter Recharge: 30-min Body Scrub + 60-min Stress-Relief Massage - AED 700
Merry & Bright Glow: 60-min Glow Facial + scalp massage - AED 850
