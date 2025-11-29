Experience The Festive Magic Of Al Habtoor City With A Season Full Of Enchantment, Elegance, And Celebration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The festive season has arrived, bringing with good tidings and lots of cheers. To celebrate the season, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is set to transform into a glittering wonderland of celebration, indulgence, and joy. Comprising three iconic hotels, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, the destination promises an unforgettable holiday season filled with decadent dining, sparkling entertainment, and family moments to treasure. Guests can look forward to elegant afternoon teas, festive feasts, family brunches, and dazzling countdown celebrations that capture the true spirit of the holidays.

Exquisite evenings of taste and elegance await at Al Habtoor Palace Dubai. The opulent hotel, located in the heart of Al Habtoor City on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, offers a truly regal experience with its Beaux-Arts-inspired design and exceptional service. This festive season, guests can indulge in refined dining experiences, including festive afternoon teas and gourmet feasts, all set against the backdrop of this luxurious palace, making it the perfect destination for a sophisticated holiday celebration.

The spirit of gratitude is set to take over this Thanksgiving with an elegant and mouthwatering feast at World Cut Steakhouse. Guests can savour a beautifully crafted four-course menu featuring classic flavours and a touch of festive flair. Boasting plenty of live entertainment, which promises to add warmth and charm to proceedings, this will be an unmissable night of refined celebration.

Thursday, November 27from 6:30 pm to 12 am

World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace

4-course set menu with 1 glass of grape beverage and live entertainment

AED 450 per person

Step into a world of festive indulgence and enjoy some midday respite at the Merry Magic Afternoon Tea. At this daily dining experience, delicate pastries, savoury bites, and freshly baked scones take centre stage alongside aromatic teas and seasonal beverages. Set in the elegant Sidra and Tea Garden, it's a sophisticated way to embrace the spirit of the season.

From December 1to 31from 2 pm to 5 pm

Sidra and Tea Garden, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai

Festive afternoon tea experience

AED 225 per person

As the anticipation for the big day reaches a fever pitch, embrace the magic of Christmas Eve in the timeless surroundings of World Cut Steakhouse. The evening unfolds with a gourmet four-course menu featuring rich festive flavours and premium ingredients. Accompanied by energetic live entertainment to keep spirits high, this will be a sophisticated dining experience to remember.

Wednesday, December 24from 6:30 pm to 12 am

World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai

4-course festive set menu with 1 glass of grape beverage and live entertainment

AED 450 per person

Gather your loved ones, don your favourite woolly jumpers, and prepare yourself for a joyful Christmas Day brunch filled with refined flavours and festive elegance. On December 25, World Cut Steakhouse presents an indulgent spread of gourmet dishes paired with live entertainment to enhance the celebration. It's the perfect way to mark the most wonderful time of the year in style.

Thursday, December 25from 1 pm to 4 pm

World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai

Christmas brunch featuring festive themed culinary delights

AED 495 (soft beverages) | AED 695 (bubbly)

The New Year only comes around once a year, so make sure you ring it in with sophistication and sparkle at World Cut Steakhouse, where an unforgettable evening awaits. Guests will enjoy an elegant spread of fine dining, alongside lively entertainment and a midnight toast to welcome 2026 the right way. Boasting a luxurious setting and celebratory energy into the early hours, this will be a night to remember.

Wednesday, December 31from 6:30 pm to 12 am

World Cut Steakhouse, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai

Festive New Year's Eve dinner with entertainment and optional after-midnight soirée access

AED 750 (house beverages) | AED 1,250 (Champagne) | AED 950 (fine beverages + after-midnight soirée access)

Step into serenity and enjoy a festive spa treatment to help you relax and unwind during the hectic holiday season. With a range of tempting offers at Silk Spa designed to rejuvenate the body and mind, from couple's escapes to glow-inducing facials, now is your chance to savour a little me time.

Offers available from December 1to 31, from 9 am to 9 pm

Silk Spa, Al Habtoor Palace Dubai



Winter Wonderland Couple's Escape: 90-min Hot Stone Massage + Collagen iMask + Jacuzzi - AED 1,400 per couple

Winter Recharge: 30-min Body Scrub + 60-min Stress-Relief Massage - AED 700 Merry & Bright Glow: 60-min Glow Facial + scalp massage - AED 850