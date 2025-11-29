22Nd Marrakech International Film Festival Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Marrakech, Morocco: The 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival kicked off Friday evening and will run until December 6, featuring films from 31 countries.

In a statement, the festival's management explained that its program includes the launch of the "Atlas Program," which comprises workshops, a platform, and distribution and publishing programs aimed at supporting the new generation of filmmakers, from scriptwriting to distribution, including criticism and production.

The program also includes Atlas Encounters, bringing together distributors and industry professionals from Africa, the Arab world, and Europe.

The statement further noted that the festival will honor film stars and figures from Morocco, Egypt, the United States, and Mexico.