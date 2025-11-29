Royal Jordanian Confirms Operations Unaffected By Latest Airbus Advisory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 29 (Petra) - Royal Jordanian announced that its flight operations are continuing normally and without interruption following the latest advisory issued by Airbus concerning the potential impact of elevated solar radiation on select A320 Family aircraft.Following a detailed technical assessment and direct coordination with Airbus and relevant regulatory authorities, Royal Jordanian confirms that none of its aircraft fall under the mandatory technical measures outlined in the advisory. All Royal Jordanian flights are operating according to schedule, with no anticipated delays or operational adjustments.The airline reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the highest international aviation safety standards and its full compliance with all manufacturer directives and regulatory requirements. Royal Jordanian will continue to ensure a safe, seamless, and comfortable travel experience for all passengers.