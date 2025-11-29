Umniah Plans Jd300m Push Into 5G, Fiber And Data-Center Expansion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) – Umniah CEO Faisal Al-Jalahma said the company plans to invest around JD300 million over the next five years to expand its 5G and fiber-optic networks, upgrade its data-center capacity and accelerate cloud-service offerings.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Jalahma said both the company and its parent group remain committed to strengthening Jordan's digital infrastructure. He noted that Umniah has focused over the past two years on expanding its fiber network across the governorates, advancing 5G deployment and launching new data-center and cloud projects, including a fiber link connecting Amman and Aqaba to support high-quality internet services domestically and internationally.Al-Jalahma said the company's recent rebranding under the "Beyond" group reflects a strategic commitment to bringing the group's expertise to the Jordanian market and signals confidence in the country's digital-growth potential.He described Jordan's telecom sector as one of the region's most dynamic, driven by rapid shifts in user demand and rising adoption of advanced services. Umniah's expanding 5G customer base, he said, underscores the need for continued investment in network capacity, particularly 5G towers and fiber infrastructure.The CEO highlighted growth areas such as cloud computing, data security and the Internet of Things, which he said are becoming key differentiators in a market where competition can no longer revolve solely around pricing.On digital transformation, Al-Jalahma said the shift poses challenges for both the public and private sectors but remains a central opportunity for national growth. He noted the importance of digital infrastructure in supporting education, health, government services and business operations sectors in which Umniah has long invested, including by connecting some 3,500 schools serving 1.5 million students.He added that Umniah has partnered with major global companies to strengthen its hosting, security and infrastructure capabilities, and began in 2024 to build what will be Jordan's largest data center and one of the region's leading facilities. The company also maintains a partnership with Microsoft on cloud and AI solutions.Al-Jalahma said these investments position Umniah as a full-service technology provider and broaden customer options across telecom, internet and digital services, advancing the nationwide digital-transformation agenda.He noted growing government support for digitization and investment-friendly reforms, including the early rollout of 5G under the Economic Modernization Vision. Jordan's skilled telecom workforce, he said, gives the country a competitive advantage and accelerates digital-project execution.Al-Jalahma also emphasized Umniah's commitment to social responsibility. Beyond financial support and sports sponsorships, the company works with national institutions to train youth in cybersecurity and technology. Through its "Opportunity" initiative, Umniah is renovating playgrounds and school yards in underserved areas; 24 schools with around 16,000 students have benefited so far.He added that these efforts have earned the company notable awards in corporate social responsibility, while its sustainability initiatives such as clean-energy solutions for network towers reflect its broader environmental commitments.