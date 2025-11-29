Turkmenistan Expands Oil Production At Uzynada Field

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency)
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 29.
Turkmenistan's Türkmennebit State Concern has successfully
increased oil production at the Uzynada oil field, following the
completion of new production wells, Trend reports via the сountry's Cabinet of
Ministers.
The progress at Uzynada was emphasized during a recent Cabinet
meeting, where Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Batyr
Amanov, provided a detailed report on the ongoing initiatives aimed
at boosting oil production across key fields and platforms.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, upon reviewing the report,
stressed the importance of modernizing the oil and gas sector's
infrastructure and instructed officials to continue efforts to
expand production at hydrocarbon-rich fields like Uzynada.
The newly drilled wells have commenced production of gas
condensate, which has been integrated into the national oil
pipeline system, marking a crucial advancement in the country's
efforts to increase its hydrocarbon output.
The additional hydrocarbon volumes from the Uzynada field
further highlight its significant potential to bolster
Turkmenistan's energy sector.
Located in the Esenguly district of the Balkan Region, the
Uzynada field was discovered in 2017 and is renowned for its
ultra-deep wells, with drilling depths exceeding 7,150 meters, a
record for the deepest well ever drilled in Turkmenistan. The
reported increase in production in 2025 is noteworthy: by mid-year,
daily output of crude oil and gas condensate from the field had
risen by 25 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Geological
assessments also confirm that the field holds substantial reserves,
with total projected hydrocarbon resources estimated to exceed 12
million tons of oil and 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This
underscores the government's strategic focus on making significant
investments in deep drilling technologies and enhancing production
capabilities
