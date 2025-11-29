Azerbaijan's Lachin Bids Farewell To Its CIS Cultural Capital Mission

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The official closing ceremony of the "CIS Capital of Culture - 2025" year is being held in Azerbaijan's Lachin city on November 29-30, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council on October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin, located in the East Zangezur region of Azerbaijan, was designated as the "CIS Capital of Culture" for 2025.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Tajikistan are participating in the closing events.

Over the course of two days, an excursion to the city of Lachin will be organized, alongside a roundtable discussion, a concert program, and the official closing ceremony.

With these events, Lachin will conclude its role as the CIS Capital of Culture.