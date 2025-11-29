Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Lachin Bids Farewell To Its CIS Cultural Capital Mission

Azerbaijan's Lachin Bids Farewell To Its CIS Cultural Capital Mission


2025-11-29 05:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The official closing ceremony of the "CIS Capital of Culture - 2025" year is being held in Azerbaijan's Lachin city on November 29-30, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council on October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin, located in the East Zangezur region of Azerbaijan, was designated as the "CIS Capital of Culture" for 2025.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Tajikistan are participating in the closing events.

Over the course of two days, an excursion to the city of Lachin will be organized, alongside a roundtable discussion, a concert program, and the official closing ceremony.

With these events, Lachin will conclude its role as the CIS Capital of Culture.

MENAFN29112025000187011040ID1110412548



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search