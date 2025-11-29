Azerbaijan's Lachin Bids Farewell To Its CIS Cultural Capital Mission
In accordance with the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council on October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin, located in the East Zangezur region of Azerbaijan, was designated as the "CIS Capital of Culture" for 2025.
Representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Tajikistan are participating in the closing events.
Over the course of two days, an excursion to the city of Lachin will be organized, alongside a roundtable discussion, a concert program, and the official closing ceremony.
With these events, Lachin will conclude its role as the CIS Capital of Culture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment