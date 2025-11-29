US Halts Visa Issuance And Asylum Decisions For Afghan Passport Holders Citing National Security

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The United States has immediately suspended the issuance of all visas for individuals holding Afghan passports, while also halting decisions on all pending asylum cases.

According to American officials, the move has been taken in view of national security concerns.

In a statement, the US Secretary of State said that protecting the nation and its citizens remains the top priority, adding that stricter measures in the visa policy had become unavoidable.

The State Department clarified that, in line with President Trump's directives, visa issuance for Afghan nationals has been temporarily stopped to strengthen security screening procedures.

Meanwhile, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also announced a halt to all decisions related to asylum seekers.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated that no rulings will be issued until enhanced vetting and more rigorous screening of foreign applicants are fully ensured.

Officials emphasized that the measures are temporary, but no timeline has been provided regarding how long the restrictions will remain in effect.