Cold, Dry Weather Grips Pakistan As KP Plains Brace For Heavier Fog

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to experience cold and dry weather over the coming days, with the Meteorological Department warning that fog will intensify in several plains of the province during morning and night hours.

According to the Met Office, most parts of the country will remain cold and dry, while hilly regions will continue to face severe cold, particularly during nighttime.

The department said Punjab and KP's plains are likely to be affected by fog, which may thicken gradually over the next few days, potentially disrupting road travel and early-morning routines.

The Met Office added that northern areas are set to witness a further drop in daytime and nighttime temperatures. Several plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained covered in fog during the last 24 hours, while most other regions experienced cold and dry conditions. Severe cold was also recorded in hilly areas.

Skardu remained the coldest location in the country, where the temperature dropped to minus 11 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Lahore continues to rank among the world's most polluted cities. The city stood at number five on the global air quality index today, recording an overall AQI of 199. In the Civil Secretariat area, air quality reached an alarming 810, a level described as extremely hazardous for citizens.