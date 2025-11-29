Micro-Business Credit Volume Continues Upward Trend In Azerbaijan

Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this figure is 24.3 million manats (0.7%) higher compared to October 1 of this year. Year-on-year, the volume of loans increased by 418.3 million manats, marking a 13.8% rise.

