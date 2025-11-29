Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Micro-Business Credit Volume Continues Upward Trend In Azerbaijan

Micro-Business Credit Volume Continues Upward Trend In Azerbaijan


2025-11-29 05:05:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, that this figure is 24.3 million manats (0.7%) higher compared to October 1 of this year. Year-on-year, the volume of loans increased by 418.3 million manats, marking a 13.8% rise.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29112025000195011045ID1110412545



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search