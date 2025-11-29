Iran Boycotts 2026 World Cup Draw Over Visa Denials

Team Melli qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in March, guaranteeing a fourth successive appearance. Photo Mehr News

Tehran ~ Iran's football federation (FFIRI) has announced it will boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw scheduled for December 5 in Washington, DC, after the United States refused visas for several members of its delegation.

FFIRI spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi said the decision followed internal discussions and consultations with Iran's Ministry of Sports and Youth and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.“This decision was taken after several members of the delegation were denied visas. The matter completely defies logic and has nothing to do with sports,” Alavi said.

The visa denials affect senior officials, including FFIRI President Mehdi Taj and Vice President Mehdi Nabi. Only four members-head coach Amir Ghalenoei, executive director Mehdi Kharati, director of international relations Omid Jamali, and FFIRI spokesperson Alavi-received visas.

Alavi confirmed that the matter has been raised with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafström, with FIFA promising to review the case. He also warned that the US move could impact Iran's national team, Team Melli, during the tournament.

“This approach could directly affect Team Melli's preparations and performance throughout the tournament,” Alavi said, calling the visa refusal“unprecedented” in Iranian football history. He emphasised that Iranian officials and players have historically attended competitions in the US without issues.

President Taj denounced the decision as political, urging FIFA to intervene.“We have told the head of FIFA that it is purely a political position and that FIFA must tell them to desist from this behaviour,” he said.

Team Melli, having qualified for the 2026 World Cup in March, will make its fourth successive appearance and seventh overall at the tournament. Iran beat the United States 2–1 in their group match at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, a historic victory that was celebrated across Iran.

More than two decades later, the two sides met again at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This time, the United States edged past Iran 1–0 in a tightly contested match that ended Iran's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.