Snowfall Key To Boost Kashmir's Tourism This Season: CM Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Asserting that the snowfall will remain the biggest factor driving tourist footfall in the Valley, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the year has posed challenges for the tourism sector.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that wherever there are business-to-business engagements, the tourism industry stands to gain, but“promotion and marketing remain the biggest contributors to the growth of the sector.”

He also said that 2025 has not been an easy year for the region's tourism industry.“Be it Pahalgam, Delhi, or Nowgam, this year has tested us. November has been dry so far and we are now pinning hopes on good snowfall in December,” the CM said, as per news agency KNO.