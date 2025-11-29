Night Temperatures Improve Marginally In Kashmir

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The cold conditions in Kashmir eased a bit as the night temperatures improved at most places owing to cloudy skies but remained below the freezing point, meteorological department officials said on Saturday.

A layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley, especially areas around water bodies.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius on Friday night, up from minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, the season's coldest, the night before, the officials said.

Konibal in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was the coldest place in the valley on Friday night with a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara.