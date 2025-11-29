403
Football Games For Saturday, November 29, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, November 29, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches across top-tier leagues and international competitions.
FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup
01:00 AM – Tanzania vs Japan
Channels: FIFA+
03:30 AM – New Zealand vs Portugal
Channels: FIFA+
06:00 AM – Iran vs Italy
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
08:30 AM – Brazil vs Panama
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
2. Bundesliga
09:00 AM – Eintracht Braunschweig vs Kaiserslautern
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
09:00 AM – Greuther Fürth vs Bochum
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
09:00 AM – Holstein Kiel vs Hertha Berlin
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
Championship
09:30 AM – Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
LaLiga
10:00 AM – Mallorca vs Osasuna
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga 2
10:00 AM – Ceuta vs Burgos
Channels: Disney+
3. Liga
10:00 AM – Energie Cottbus vs Viktoria Köln
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball (PPV)
Serie A
11:00 AM – Genoa vs Hellas Verona
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
11:00 AM – Parma vs Udinese
Channels: Disney+
Friendly
11:00 AM – Ronaldinho & Friends
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli
Channels: Xsports, Sportv and OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Hoffenheim vs Augsburg
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Werder Bremen vs Köln
Channels: SportyNet and OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Union Berlin vs Heidenheim
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
Saudi King's Cup (Quarter-final)
11:40 AM – Al-Hilal vs Al-Fateh
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Premier League
12:00 PM – Sunderland vs Bournemouth
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil and Disney+
12:00 PM – Manchester City vs Leeds United
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM – Brentford vs Burnley
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Championship
12:00 PM – West Bromwich vs Swansea City
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga
12:15 PM – Barcelona vs Alavés
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga 2
12:15 PM – Cultural Leonesa vs Granada
Channels: Disney+
Serie A
02:00 PM – Juventus vs Cagliari
Channels: Disney+
Süper Lig
02:00 PM – Trabzonspor vs Konyaspor
Channels: Disney+
Premier League
02:30 PM – Everton vs Newcastle
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Bundesliga
02:30 PM – Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund
Channels: Sportv 2 and OneFootball (PPV)
LaLiga
02:30 PM – Levante vs Athletic Bilbao
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
Saudi King's Cup (Quarter-final)
02:30 PM – Al-Ittihad vs Al-Shabab
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Women's International Friendly
02:30 PM – England vs China
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga 2
02:30 PM – Albacete vs Deportivo La Coruña
Channels: Disney+
02:30 PM – Almería vs Huesca
Channels: Disney+
Primeira Liga
03:00 PM – Nacional vs Benfica
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
Serie B
03:30 PM – Palermo vs Carrarese
Channels: SportyNet and Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
Brasileirão Série A
04:00 PM – Vitória vs Mirassol
Channels: Premiere
CONCACAF Women's Championship
04:00 PM – Dominica vs Jamaica
Channels: Disney+
2. Bundesliga
04:30 PM – Magdeburg vs Nürnberg
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
Serie A
04:45 PM – Milan vs Lazio
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Premier League
05:00 PM – Tottenham vs Fulham
Channels: Xsports and Disney+
LaLiga
05:00 PM – Atlético Madrid vs Real Oviedo
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
LaLiga 2
05:00 PM – Valladolid vs Málaga
Channels: Disney+
Primeira Liga
05:30 PM – Gil Vicente vs Tondela
Channels: Disney+
CONMEBOL Libertadores (FINAL)
06:00 PM – Palmeiras vs Flamengo
Channels: Globo, Youtube/@getv, ESPN and Disney+
Liga MX (Quarter-final)
08:00 PM – Club América vs Monterrey
Channels: SportyNet and Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
MLS (Conference Semifinal)
08:00 PM – Inter Miami vs New York City
Channels: Apple TV+
CONCACAF Women's Championship
08:30 PM – Grenada vs Costa Rica
Channels: Disney+
Uruguayan Segunda División
08:30 PM – Atenas vs Maldonado
Channels: Disney+
Brasileirão Série A
09:00 PM – Ceará vs Cruzeiro
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record and Premiere
Liga MX (Quarter-final)
10:00 PM – Toluca vs Juárez
Channels: SportyNet and Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
MLS (Conference Semifinal)
11:00 PM – San Diego FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Channels: Apple TV+
Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.
