How São Paulo Climbed Into The World's Top 20 Cities - And Why The Ranking Leaves Out Places Many People Prefer

2025-11-29 05:00:36
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's appearance in 18th place on the 2026 World's Best Cities list surprised many people abroad.

For expats who know the city well, it confirms something they already feel: despite its flaws, São Paulo has momentum again.

But the ranking also tells a deeper story about how global studies increasingly celebrate scale, visibility and economic power rather than the quieter qualities that often matter more to residents.

The list, produced by the consultancy Resonanc, examines more than 400 cities with populations above one million.

This rule immediately filters out smaller high-income capitals such as Zurich, Vienna and Copenhagen - places that consistently rank among the world's most liveable but lack the size to qualify.

Instead, the methodology rewards cities that mix strong business ecosystems, cultural density, international connectivity and social-media presence. In practice, it highlights urban giants capable of generating constant global attention.

São Paulo fits that model. Its nightlife regained prominence after the pandemic, with Vila Madalena and Baixo Augusta again drawing crowds into the early morning hours.

Instagram metrics soared as revitalized cultural corridors created new backdrops for posts viewed around the world.


How São Paulo Climbed Into The World's Top 20 Cities
The return of the Michelin Guide to Brazil restored the status of local institutions like D.O.M., Maní and Evvai, while new restaurants in Pinheiros and Jardins strengthened the city's culinary reputation.

Luxury retail expanded along Oscar Freire, and major malls continued to pull in international brands.

This cultural revival sits on top of deeper economic shifts. Cloud-computing firms, fintechs and investment houses keep clustering around Faria Lima, where new data-center capacity reflects sustained foreign interest.

Large projects such as the modernization of Anhembi and improvements around São Paulo Expo are reshaping the events industry.

Linear parks and bike lanes along the Pinheiros River show how long-delayed infrastructure upgrades now influence daily life.

Yet the ranking's logic exposes a paradox. The cities that many wealthy families increasingly choose - safe, stable, efficient, smaller - never appear in this global top-20 because the study is designed to measure influence, not tranquility.

São Paulo's rise signals a city regaining global relevance, but the absence of Zurich or Copenhagen reminds us that“best city” depends on what people value.

For many, the ideal destination is not the loudest or biggest, but the one that makes everyday life feel effortless.

Rank City Country
1 London England
2 New York USA
3 Paris France
4 Tokyo Japan
5 Madrid Spain
6 Singapore Singapore
7 Rome Italy
8 Dubai United Arab Emirates
9 Berlin Germany
10 Barcelona Spain
11 Sydney Australia
12 Los Angeles USA
13 Seoul South Korea
14 Amsterdam Netherlands
15 Shanghai China
16 Beijing China
17 Toronto Canada
18 São Paulo Brazil
19 Hong Kong China
20 Istanbul Turkey













The Rio Times

