São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 29, 2025


2025-11-29 05:00:36
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Ocean Alley at Audio (Barra Funda), Flow World Tour at Carioca Club (Pinheiros), TSOL + Adolescents at Cine Joia (Liberdade), and Coletivo Samba da Revoada at Casa de Francisca [Salão/Porão] (Consolação). Also notable: Avantasia at Vibra São Paulo (Vila Almeida), Comitatus - 60 Anos do Primeiro Show de Rock em Estádio at Blue Note (Paulista), and Summer Hits rooftop party at Edifício Martinelli (Centro).

Top Picks Tonight Audio - Ocean Alley (psychedelic rock)
  • Why picked: Australian psych-rock band's immersive live set with global hits-energetic, genre-blending vibes ideal for expats seeking international alternative sounds in a modern club.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda
  • Info: Songkick - Ocean Alley
  • Tickets: Sympla - Ocean Alley
Carioca Club - Flow World Tour (anime/pop)
  • Why picked: Japanese band's anime-inspired pop anthems in a vibrant club setting-unique fusion for expats blending pop culture and live energy.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899, Pinheiros
  • Info: Sympla - Flow
  • Tickets: Sympla - Tickets
Cine Joia - TSOL + Adolescents (punk rock)
  • Why picked: Classic US punk double bill delivering raw, high-energy sets-authentic underground punk for expats into '80s revival and mosh-pit nostalgia.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
  • Info: Songkick - TSOL + Adolescents
  • Tickets: Fastix - Punk Bill
Casa de Francisca - Coletivo Samba da Revoada (samba)
  • Why picked: Collective of local samba talents with varied repertoire and high energy-immersive Brazilian tradition in a historic venue, perfect for expats learning rhythms and culture.
  • Start: 21:00 (2nd session)
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos (R$26 advance, first 100 free)
Also notable
  • Vibra São Paulo - Avantasia (metal opera) - Start: 21:00; Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Vila Almeida; Tickets: Uhuu - Avantasia.
  • Blue Note - Comitatus: 60 Anos do Primeiro Show de Rock em Estádio (rock tribute) - Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Consolação; Tickets: Eventim - Comitatus.
  • Edifício Martinelli - Summer Hits Rooftop Party (eletrohits/pop 2000s) - Start: 14:00 (promo until 15:00); Address: Rua São Bento, 405, Centro; Tickets: Sympla - Summer Hits.
Suggested route

13:30 arrive in Centro → 14:00 Summer Hits (Edifício Martinelli) → 17:00 rideshare to Consolação for Coletivo Samba (Casa de Francisca 21:00) → 22:00 hop to Liberdade for TSOL + Adolescents (Cine Joia) → late to Barra Funda for Ocean Alley (Audio)-or pivot to Pinheiros for Flow (Carioca Club) after samba.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Centro ↔ Consolação ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Pinheiros trips average 15–35 min via app on Saturdays; weekend crowds-plan early pickups.
  • Bring ID; casual attire suits most. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
  • Cine Joia and Audio are high-energy-early arrival for entry; Casa de Francisca offers seated/standing options with free early access.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 29, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

