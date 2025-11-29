São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 29, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 29, 2025
Why picked: Australian psych-rock band's immersive live set with global hits-energetic, genre-blending vibes ideal for expats seeking international alternative sounds in a modern club.
Start: 21:00
Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda
Info: Songkick - Ocean Alley
Tickets: Sympla - Ocean Alley
Why picked: Japanese band's anime-inspired pop anthems in a vibrant club setting-unique fusion for expats blending pop culture and live energy.
Start: 21:00
Address: R. Cardeal Arcoverde, 2899, Pinheiros
Info: Sympla - Flow
Tickets: Sympla - Tickets
Why picked: Classic US punk double bill delivering raw, high-energy sets-authentic underground punk for expats into '80s revival and mosh-pit nostalgia.
Start: 20:00
Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade
Info: Songkick - TSOL + Adolescents
Tickets: Fastix - Punk Bill
Why picked: Collective of local samba talents with varied repertoire and high energy-immersive Brazilian tradition in a historic venue, perfect for expats learning rhythms and culture.
Start: 21:00 (2nd session)
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos (R$26 advance, first 100 free)
Vibra São Paulo - Avantasia (metal opera)
- Start: 21:00; Address: Av. das Nações Unidas, 17955, Vila Almeida; Tickets: Uhuu - Avantasia.
Blue Note - Comitatus: 60 Anos do Primeiro Show de Rock em Estádio (rock tribute)
- Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Consolação; Tickets: Eventim - Comitatus.
Edifício Martinelli - Summer Hits Rooftop Party (eletrohits/pop 2000s)
- Start: 14:00 (promo until 15:00); Address: Rua São Bento, 405, Centro; Tickets: Sympla - Summer Hits.
13:30 arrive in Centro → 14:00 Summer Hits (Edifício Martinelli) → 17:00 rideshare to Consolação for Coletivo Samba (Casa de Francisca 21:00) → 22:00 hop to Liberdade for TSOL + Adolescents (Cine Joia) → late to Barra Funda for Ocean Alley (Audio)-or pivot to Pinheiros for Flow (Carioca Club) after samba.Getting around & quick tips
Centro ↔ Consolação ↔ Liberdade ↔ Barra Funda ↔ Pinheiros trips average 15–35 min via app on Saturdays; weekend crowds-plan early pickups.
Bring ID; casual attire suits most. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
Cine Joia and Audio are high-energy-early arrival for entry; Casa de Francisca offers seated/standing options with free early access.
Note: Listings verified for Saturday, Nov 29, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
