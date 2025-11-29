Cardano Seeks 70 Million ADA To Fund 2026 Infrastructure Upgrades

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cardano 's top institutions have submitted a proposal requesting 70 million ADA from the network's Treasury. This funding aims to support a set of core integrations planned for the 2026 roadmap. According to the institutions, the upgrades are crucial to enhance Cardano's infrastructure, which is essential for growth in decentralized finance, institutional participation, and real-world assets.

The proposal centers on five key pillars that the coalition believes are necessary for Cardano's future. These pillars include onboarding tier-one stablecoins, providing institutional-grade custody solutions, enhancing on-chain analytics, integrating cross-chain bridges, and implementing internationally recognized pricing oracles. The goal is to make Cardano more robust and scalable, ensuring its competitive edge in the rapidly growing blockchain space.

Treasury Request Under Review

The amount of funds requested remains confidential for now, as it can only be disclosed with approval from the Delegated Representatives and Constitutional Committee. However, the institutions behind the proposal have engaged in detailed discussions with key integration partners. Intersect, the program administrator, has received full support from its board for the initiative.

The proposal comes after a brief network interruption on Cardano due to an issue related to an incorrect delegation transaction. This caused a fork in the blockchain, which was later resolved. Intersect confirmed that the problem was caused by a bug in a cryptography library found in 2022, which affected the Preview testnet. Despite the temporary setback, Cardano's network was able to recover without data loss or significant disruption, showcasing its resilience.

Hoskinson Calls for Unity and Collaborative Efforts

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson addressed the network's community in a Thanksgiving livestream on November 27. He urged Cardano's institutions to reset their relationships and work together toward the 2026 vision. Hoskinson acknowledged that disagreements within the community had hindered progress and expressed regret for his role in the discord. He emphasized the importance of unity and shared governance for Cardano 's future success.

Hoskinson also highlighted the need for broader industry collaboration to achieve the network's long-term goals. This includes input from newer organizations like the Midnight Foundation, active collaborators such as Intersect, and infrastructure partners like Pragma. He stressed that the community's involvement is essential for the realization of Cardano's vision in 2026.

