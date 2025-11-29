Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Claim Two Lives, Eight Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to Russian aggression, two people were killed, and eight others were injured,” the statement reads.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas in the region, damaging four apartment buildings and four private houses. They also destroyed private vehicles.

Under Russian drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling were multiple settlements in the region as well as the city of Kherson.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces struck a civilian car with a drone in Bilozerka, Kherson region, seriously injuring two people, one of whom later died in hospital.