Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region Over Past Day

In total, he said, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 3,742 people have been killed and 8,496 injured in the region (excluding casualties in Volnovakha and Mariupol).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.