Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region Over Past Day

Four Injured In Russian Strikes On Donetsk Region Over Past Day


2025-11-29 05:00:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

In total, he said, since the start of the full-scale invasion, 3,742 people have been killed and 8,496 injured in the region (excluding casualties in Volnovakha and Mariupol).

UkrinForm

