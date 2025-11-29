Drones Strike Afipsky Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the BBC News Russian, citing the regional operations headquarters, Ukrinform reports.

Initial reports indicated a fire covering about 100 square meters, but later the operations headquarters stated that the blaze had been contained to an area of 250 square meters.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties from the attack. The refinery's personnel were evacuated to shelters.

Meanwhile, in Taganrog, a drone attack damaged a dormitory building and a residential house, according to the governor of the Rostov region, Yury Slyusar.

He claimed that UAVs were allegedly shot down over Taganrog and four other districts of the Rostov region. In Taganrog, an apartment building and the roof of a dormitory of a construction industry and technology college were damaged. In addition, a private house in the city caught fire.

Another drone fell in central Taganrog, where explosive ordnance specialists were working to safely neutralize it.

In Russia's Volgograd, residential buildings were damaged in a drone attack – windows were shattered in apartments and localized fires broke out, regional governor Andrey Bocharov reported.

A building materials warehouse was also damaged. One person was injured and received medical assistance on site.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that more than 100 drones were allegedly shot down overnight into Saturday. According to the ministry of the aggressor state, 26 UAVs were intercepted over the Belgorod region, 20 over the Rostov region, 11 each over Ryazan region and Krasnodar region, 5 over Voronezh region, 4 over Lipetsk region, 3 over the Kursk region, and one each over the Astrakhan region, the Volgograd region, and Kalmykia. It also claimed 19 drones were downed over occupied Crimea and one over the Sea of Azov.

