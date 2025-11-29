403
UN condemns deadly Israeli incursion in Syria
(MENAFN) The UN deputy special envoy for Syria condemned on Friday the deadly Israeli operation in the Damascus countryside, which left 13 civilians dead.
“The raid and accompanying strikes have also triggered the displacement of families from the town of Beit Jinn, forcing them to flee to nearby areas in search of safety," Najat Rochdi said in a statement.
Rochdi described the actions as "a grave and unacceptable violation" of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that they further destabilize an already fragile situation. She reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity, calling for an immediate halt to such incursions and strict adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Reports indicate that at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and as many wounded in the Israeli attack on Beit Jinn and the nearby road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn. The Israeli military stated that six of its soldiers were injured, three in critical condition.
Syrian authorities condemned the raid as a “criminal assault,” asserting that the incursion and accompanying airstrikes constitute a war crime.
