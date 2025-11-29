403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli army detains, abuses hundreds of Palestinians weekly
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said Friday that the Israeli military detains, interrogates, and subjects hundreds of Palestinians to mistreatment every week across the occupied West Bank.
“Hundreds of Palestinians are detained almost every week, subjected to field interrogations, and exposed to ill-treatment. Most are released after a few hours or a few days," the PPS stated.
The group added that the Israeli army only reports formal arrests—those of Palestinians held in prisons or detention centers. Media officers from the PPS explained that the army does not disclose the full scale of operations, which include home raids, property destruction, physical abuse, or temporary detentions.
On the military’s claim that it arrested “dozens” last week, PPS officials noted that during a Nov. 26 operation in Tubas alone, “162 Palestinians were detained.” They also described the army’s field interrogations as involving severe beatings, threats, provocation, and the confiscation of money and belongings during raids.
Reports indicate that during the Nov. 26 operation, the Israeli military dropped leaflets in Arabic warning residents: “Your area has become a nest of terror. The Israeli army cannot remain indifferent. If this continues, your fate will be like Jenin and Tulkarem.” The army previously displaced over 42,000 Palestinians from refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarem, demolishing structures and restricting residents from returning to their homes.
“Hundreds of Palestinians are detained almost every week, subjected to field interrogations, and exposed to ill-treatment. Most are released after a few hours or a few days," the PPS stated.
The group added that the Israeli army only reports formal arrests—those of Palestinians held in prisons or detention centers. Media officers from the PPS explained that the army does not disclose the full scale of operations, which include home raids, property destruction, physical abuse, or temporary detentions.
On the military’s claim that it arrested “dozens” last week, PPS officials noted that during a Nov. 26 operation in Tubas alone, “162 Palestinians were detained.” They also described the army’s field interrogations as involving severe beatings, threats, provocation, and the confiscation of money and belongings during raids.
Reports indicate that during the Nov. 26 operation, the Israeli military dropped leaflets in Arabic warning residents: “Your area has become a nest of terror. The Israeli army cannot remain indifferent. If this continues, your fate will be like Jenin and Tulkarem.” The army previously displaced over 42,000 Palestinians from refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarem, demolishing structures and restricting residents from returning to their homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment