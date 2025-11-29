ASI In Birbhum Calls Senior Officer 'Criminal' Over Attack On Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy's Car

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 29 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bengal's Birbhum district has triggered a storm within the police force by publicly accusing a senior officer of misconduct and calling him a“criminal” in connection with the recent attack on Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy's car.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Suri Police Station Raj Kumar Das, in an audio clip shared on his Facebook account on Friday, openly expressed his anger against Deputy Superintendent of Police (D&T) of Birbhum District Police Kunal Mukherjee. The audio clip has gone viral.

IANS has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio clip.

In the recording, the ASI said, "The DSP is actually staying close to the SP by transferring us and destroying us. There is no criminal like the DSP. If you want proof, I will provide all the evidence."

The ASI claimed that the DSP had misled the Birbhum Superintendent of Police, Amandeep.

He further alleged that DSP Kunal Mukherjee must be punished for failing to provide security to Trinamool Congress Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy, who had faced protests from a section of people earlier this month.

"The DSP was on duty on the day when Shatabdi Roy faced protests. It is all his fault. If anyone is to be punished, then it is only the DSP and no one else," said the ASI in the audio clip.

Shatabdi Roy had faced protests at a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) assistance camp, where local Trinamool leader Balram Bagdi was assaulted. Amid the chaos, a shoe struck the MP's car. Das claims the incident occurred despite DSP Mukherjee being on duty and holds him solely responsible for the breach in security.

The unprecedented public outburst of the ASI has left the Birbhum police hierarchy stunned. While there has been no official reaction so far, sources said the ASI may be issued a show-cause notice.

The BJP seized on the controversy, saying the allegations reflect internal problems within the ruling party.

BJP's Birbhum organisational district vice-president Deepak Das said, "The way Shatabdi Roy's car was pelted with shoes is in no way acceptable. It happened as a result of factional conflict within the Trinamool. What Raj Kumar Das said is not entirely wrong. Police misconduct should not be tolerated. I cannot say whether it was a criminal act or not, but the support of Kunal Mukherjee for the protesters cannot be denied."