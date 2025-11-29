403
Brazil’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 13-Year Low
(MENAFN) Brazil's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent in the quarter ending in October, reaching a record low since 2012, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said Friday.
According to the report, this rate fell by 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter and by 0.7 percentage points from a year earlier.
The employment rate stood at 58.8 percent, primarily propelled by expanding workforce numbers in construction, public administration, defense, education, health and social services, while the employment rate in other services declined.
Simultaneously, average earnings in Brazil during the identical timeframe also hit a record high, amounting to 3,528 reais (about 660 U.S. dollars).
