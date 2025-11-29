403
EU commissioner gets denied entry to Gaza by Israel
(MENAFN) The EU Commissioner for Equality and Acting Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, announced Friday that her request to enter the Gaza Strip during a visit to Egypt was not approved by Israel.
Highlighting the ongoing human toll, Lahbib stated that Palestinians continue to die daily, noting that “two children lose their lives daily” and that since the start of the recent ceasefire, 347 Palestinians, including 67 children, have been killed.
She explained that she had intended to cross the border to witness the situation “firsthand,” but Israel’s refusal to grant entry “deeply saddened us.” Lahbib described Gaza as having become “a graveyard for thousands, including humanitarian aid workers,” with roughly 600 aid workers killed while performing their duties in what she called the world’s most dangerous place.
With winter approaching, she emphasized the vulnerability of civilians, noting that Palestinians “have no place to go and no means to stay warm,” and referenced expert warnings that the coming season will be “disastrous.”
Lahbib stressed that the ceasefire must be maintained, underlining that “full compliance with the ceasefire and respect for international law is the only way to protect civilians.” She called for moving from the first phase of the ceasefire to the second, insisting that Hamas must be disarmed and remaining hostages returned.
Acknowledging some progress in humanitarian assistance, Lahbib said aid has begun reaching people, but emphasized that only a small fraction of the need is currently being met. She urged Israel to facilitate NGO operations and speed up delivery procedures, criticizing the classification of even tents and sleeping bags as “dual-use” items, which she called unacceptable.
Stressing the EU’s accountability to its taxpayers, she insisted that aid must reach those who need it. Lahbib also urged Gaza to transition out of survival mode and “turn this sea of rubble back into homes and schools,” while thanking Egypt for its support.
During her visit in Egypt, she toured the city of El Arish, inspected a warehouse containing aid supplies awaiting delivery to Gaza, and visited a hospital treating patients evacuated from the enclave.
