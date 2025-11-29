403
Airbus Directs Immediate A320 Software Updates
(MENAFN) Airbus issued an urgent directive Friday mandating immediate software updates across its A320 aircraft fleet after discovering that extreme solar radiation can compromise critical flight-control data systems.
The European aerospace giant confirmed a substantial number of operational A320 Family jets face potential vulnerability from the solar interference threat.
In a Friday statement, Airbus revealed: "Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted."
The manufacturer has coordinated with aviation regulators to demand swift preventative measures from airlines through an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT), triggering mandatory compliance procedures.
Airbus noted: "This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)."
The company acknowledged inevitable disruptions, stating: "Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers."
The statement continued: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority."
Turkish Airlines, Türkiye's flag carrier, moved swiftly to address eight affected aircraft in its fleet following the announcement.
Yahya Ustun, senior vice president communications at the flag carrier, announced on US social media platform X: "Eight A320 aircraft in our fleet have been assessed under this framework and will be safely returned to service after completing procedures in accordance with the relevant instructions."
He added: "During this process, we are following the instructions of all relevant stabilization agencies, especially EASA, and are cooperating with Airbus to ensure the necessary software updates."
The emergency directive underscores mounting concerns over space weather impacts on modern aviation electronics as solar activity intensifies during the current solar cycle peak.
