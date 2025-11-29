403
Pentagon Chief backs Caribbean anti-drug operations
(MENAFN) Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Friday defended ongoing US military operations targeting drug-trafficking networks in the Caribbean, while criticizing news outlets for what he described as “misleading reporting” about the campaign.
Hegseth said the operations involve “lethal, kinetic strikes” aimed at intercepting drug shipments, destroying trafficking vessels, and targeting armed groups he labeled “narco-terrorists.” He stressed that every trafficker targeted is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization, and that the operations are conducted in full compliance with US and international law, including the law of armed conflict.
Hegseth contrasted the Trump administration’s approach with that of President Biden, accusing the latter of using a “kid gloves approach” and being lenient toward criminal groups, while claiming the Trump administration has taken an offensive stance to seal borders and target narco-terrorists.
He praised personnel from US Southern Command involved in the operations and stated, “We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists.”
The US military has expanded operations across Latin America in recent months, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines, and drones, amid speculation about potential action against Venezuela. So far, the military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in at least 83 deaths described as narco-terrorists.
President Trump announced Thursday that the US will “very soon” take action against suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land, signaling further escalation in the Caribbean anti-drug campaign.
