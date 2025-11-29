403
Macron Plans to Widen School Mobile Phone Restrictions
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that his government intends to broaden the existing mobile phone prohibition—currently applied in middle schools—to include high schools as well.
Speaking with readers of the Ebra group newspapers in the town of Mirecourt, located in the northeastern Vosges region, Macron noted, “We removed phones from middle schools, and we will probably expand this measure to high schools starting next academic year.”
He emphasized that Education Minister Edouard Geffray is “actively examining the proposal.”
Macron stressed that schools should be spaces dedicated to learning and social connection, pointing to a growing surge in youth isolation and mental-health challenges as key reasons for tightening the policy.
