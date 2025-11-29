Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Reveals Plans to Ban Phones in High Schools

2025-11-29 03:02:04
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled Friday his intention to expand mobile device prohibitions from middle schools into high schools nationwide.

"We removed phones from middle schools. We will likely extend this to high schools next school year," Macron declared while addressing readers of Ebra group newspapers in Mirecourt commune, northeastern Vosges.

He confirmed Education Minister Edouard Geffray "is currently looking into this."

"It's the place where you learn, and it's the place where you interact," Macron underscored, pointing to escalating loneliness and mental health crises affecting youth populations.

'Information war' from 'foreign powers'
Responding to inquiries about reassuring the French regarding "foreign interference and political disinformation," Macron refused to provide "empty reassurance," stressing the necessity "to keep a bit of concern" as the nation confronts "a moment of major upheaval and uncertainty."

"There is an information war being conducted by foreign powers," he emphasized.

Macron additionally called on the French to strengthen capabilities "militarily and technologically."

