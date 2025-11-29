403
Türkiye, Armenia conduct second technical talks on cross-border railway
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Armenia held the second round of technical discussions on Thursday focused on the rehabilitation and reactivation of the Kars-Gyumri railway link, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.
The talks took place at the Akyaka–Akhurik border crossing and in the Armenian city of Gyumri, involving representatives from the relevant institutions of both countries. The discussions aimed to advance plans for restoring the railway that connects Kars in northeastern Türkiye—approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border—to Gyumri in Armenia.
These technical meetings are part of the broader framework established during earlier consultations between the special envoys overseeing the Türkiye–Armenia normalization process.
