No Differences Between Us, We Will Work Jointly For 2028 Assembly Polls: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar Declare Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that“our unity will continue. We are together. There are no differences between us.” The two leaders also announced that "we will work jointly for the 2028 Assembly polls."

They made the statement at a joint press conference held at the CM's official residence, Cauvery, in Bengaluru, following their breakfast meeting earlier in the day.

Addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah said,“We go together. There is no difference.”

“In recent days, confusion has been created. So, we sat together and discussed. Our aim is to win the 2028 Assembly elections and the upcoming local body elections. We discussed our strategy. Just as we worked together during the 2023 Assembly polls, we will continue working together in the future. There is no difference between us now, and there will be none in the future. We will move forward together,” he said.

When asked about“keeping the given word,” Siddaramaiah countered the question, saying,“What is this 'given word'? I have always said that we will follow whatever the high command decides.”

Responding to questions on power sharing, Siddaramaiah maintained,“Whatever the high command tells us, we will obey. Whether you understand it or not, we cannot answer every question you ask.” He reiterated,“Our unity will continue. We are together. KPCC President Shivakumar and I are united, and there is no difference between us.”

“We will follow whatever the high command says. With the Assembly's Winter Session approaching, they asked us to clear any confusion. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is none even now. Some media reports have created confusion,” he asserted.

When asked about MLAs travelling to Delhi, Siddaramaiah said,“I spoke about a Cabinet reshuffle. That does not mean they are against the leadership. Many MLAs have spoken to me after returning from Delhi and explained their reasons.”

He further emphasised,“Whatever the high command decides, directs or instructs will be followed. There is no difference between myself and Shivakumar.”

Giving details of the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah said,“Breakfast was good. Dy CM Shivakumar, Legal Advisor A.S. Ponnanna and I were present. But we did not discuss anything during breakfast; we only ate. Shivakumar came to our home. We had breakfast together because AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal had called Ponnanna two days ago and conveyed that we should hold a breakfast meeting.”

“He also called Shivakumar. In fact, Shivakumar insisted that I come to his residence for dinner. I told him I had been asked to host the breakfast meeting, and I would visit his place another day,” Siddaramaiah added.

Speaking about the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly beginning on December 8, the CM said,“We will face the Opposition effectively - whether it is the BJP or JD(S). It is their habit to spread false propaganda. Dy CM Shivakumar and I will face them effectively and we have devised a strategy.”

On the Opposition's claim that they will bring a no-confidence motion, Siddaramaiah said,“We have a strength of 142. They have only 64. It is impossible. JD(S) has just 18 MLAs. Together they are 82. A no-confidence move will be a futile exercise. Whatever comes our way, we will face it.”

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that no MLAs and Ministers are against the government.

Dy CM Shivakumar also reiterated the message of unity with CM Siddaramaiah.“As far as the leadership issue is concerned, we will abide by the party high command. Whatever the party tells us, we will implement. We are loyal soldiers of the party,” he said.