403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Announces Termination of Biden Documents Signed by 'Autopen'
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Friday the nullification of all documents former President Joe Biden allegedly signed using an autopen—a mechanical signature-replicating device.
"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.
"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump announced on Truth Social.
He further alleged that Biden advisers and staff "took the Presidency away from him" by controlling official approvals without Biden's direct participation. Trump asserted that all executive orders and associated actions processed through the mechanical device would be rendered invalid.
"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," he stated.
Trump also warned that Biden could face potential prosecution if he claims personal involvement in documents bearing autopen signatures.
"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," he added.
"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.
"The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump announced on Truth Social.
He further alleged that Biden advisers and staff "took the Presidency away from him" by controlling official approvals without Biden's direct participation. Trump asserted that all executive orders and associated actions processed through the mechanical device would be rendered invalid.
"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," he stated.
Trump also warned that Biden could face potential prosecution if he claims personal involvement in documents bearing autopen signatures.
"Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment