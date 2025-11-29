403
China’s FM to visit Russia for strategic security talks on Dec. 1-2
(MENAFN) China’s foreign minister is set to travel to Russia for the 20th round of China-Russia strategic security consultations, scheduled for December 1–2, according to ministry officials.
At a press briefing in Beijing, a spokesperson noted that the two nations regularly engage through this consultation framework to address “major issues of mutual interest that have strategic and overarching significance.” The official added that China and Russia are “comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era.”
The upcoming talks aim to facilitate “an in-depth exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, and strengthen communication and coordination on important issues that bear on the strategic security interests of the two countries,” among other objectives.
