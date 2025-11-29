Weride And Uber Launch Middle East's First Fully Driverless Robotaxi Commercial Operations In Abu Dhabi, UAE



Abu Dhabi is the first city outside the U.S. to host fully driverless Robotaxi operations on the Uber platform.

Public commercial operations commenced today, starting with routes on Yas Island. Initiative endorsed by Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre, marking a major milestone in the UAE's smart mobility vision.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – November, 2025 – WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), today announced the launch of Level 4 fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi. This marks the first driverless deployment in the Middle East, as well as the first city outside the United States to host fully driverless operations on the Uber platform. The launch was supported by the world's first city-level fully driverless Robotaxi permit outside the U.S.

WeRide Robotaxi GXR fleet in Abu Dhabi:

This milestone represents a major step toward the large-scale deployment of self-driving mobility solutions in the UAE, made possible through WeRide and Uber's continued partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and fleet operator Tawasul.

Public commercial operations commenced today without a vehicle specialist inside the AV, starting with Yas Island. Passengers can now be matched with a WeRide Robotaxi through Uber Comfort or UberX, and can also book a WeRide Robotaxi through the new“Autonomous” category, Uber's first dedicated autonomous ride option globally. In October 2025, WeRide's Robotaxi secured a federal permit to conduct fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations.

Following this, the ITC granted WeRide and Tawasul the first operational license for a fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi. The initial phase will be operated jointly by WeRide and Tawasul on the Uber platform.

With the fully driverless commercial launch, latest permit, and ongoing improvements in vehicle utilization, the WeRide-Uber Robotaxi services in Abu Dhabi are on track to achieve breakeven unit economics.

This milestone supports WeRide and Uber's broader plan to expand their Middle East operations, scaling to thousands of Robotaxis over the coming years.

WeRide maintains a 4-year first mover advantage in autonomous vehicle deployment in Abu Dhabi, having operated Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi since 2021. In 2023, it became the first company in the UAE to receive a national license covering all types of self-driving vehicles, authorizing autonomous testing and operation on public roads across the country, subject to emirate-level approvals.

In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their Robotaxi ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi – the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the U.S. and China. The partnership expanded in July 2025 to cover about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas, including Al Reem and Al Maryah. By the end of 2025, WeRide and Uber plan to extend services to cover additional areas in Abu Dhabi city core. WeRide currently has over 100 Robotaxis in the Middle East.