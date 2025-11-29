403
Pluxee Reveals The New Rules Of Employee Engagement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November, 2025: Pluxee, a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, published the results of a study conducted with Ipsos including 8,700 employees across 10 countries, enriched by 80 employee testimonials and insights from leading experts of the world of work. The study explores engagement in all its forms. Far from confirming the "Great Detachment," the study paints a picture of eight distinct engagement profiles and shows that an increasing number of employees have adopted a more balanced approach to work: "Measured Engagement." It offers a new approach to the relationship with work, based on flexibility and the consideration of employee life stages.
For Anish Sarkar, Managing Director Pluxee India and Director - India/ Philippines/ Indonesia Cluster, "With the world's fastest growing economy and thriving start-up landscape, India presents an incredibly diverse mix of employees, each with different aspirations, responsibilities, and expectations from work. This makes flexibility and balance essential, as people increasingly look for workplaces that support them both professionally and personally. Employees today want organisations to help them navigate this blend of ambitions and life moments through meaningful benefits, opportunities to grow and environments that recognise them as whole individuals. Employers who understand this shift will be better equipped to build trust, well-being, and long-term engagement. With this study, we aim to unravel how employees across the world are thinking about their relationship with work. The global findings resonate with what we observed in India, where engagement is not a fixed state or a simple choice. It is a spectrum shaped by context, priorities and lived experience. I am delighted to introduce this study as an important guide for organisations preparing for the future of work."
An ambitious international study
Designed to provide a broad and precise view of how employees around the world perceive their engagement, both at work and beyond, this study conducted by Ipsos for Pluxee in the first semester of 2025, reflects the opinions of 8,700 employees from diverse professional backgrounds across 10 countries where Pluxee operates. These insights are illustrated by 80 employee testimonials and enriched by contributions from two renowned experts on workplace engagement:
* Jean-Baptiste Barfety, rapporteur of the influential Notat-Senard report on purpose-driven companies and Director of Projet Sens, a collective of business leaders committed to meaningful work;
* Brigid Schulte, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist, author of the bestsellers Overwhelmed (2014) and Over Work (2025), and Director of the Better Life Lab at the independent think tank New America.
Employees are strongly attached to their company, but work is only one part of their daily lives
The study shows that employees have a strong emotional connection to their company: 83% say they "love" or "like" it. However, this attachment does not necessarily mean devotion: while 71% of respondents consider work "important," it is not the sole focus of their existence.
Contrary to common belief, workplace engagement remains strong. Nearly half of employees (46%) say they put in as much effort as possible at work. However, 34% take a more balanced approach, meeting expectations while setting boundaries when necessary. Jean-Baptiste Barfety calls this stance "Measured Engagement."
Measured Engagement is gaining traction. It represents a new approach to engagement, more flexible and adapted to individual life paths. As Brigid Schulte puts it: "Rather than talking about â€ ̃work-life balance," let's think in terms of â€ ̃work-life well-being.' That's the key to excellence at work and happiness at home."
Life stages paint the shades of engagement
Engagement is neither all in or all out, it varies with life stages and personal priorities. The study identifies two key dimensions: the importance placed on personal life and the balance between individual aspirations and collective spirit. These combine to form eight distinct engagement profiles.
This engagement spectrum shows that employees adjust their level of commitment according to life stages, investing in their work while setting boundaries, dedicate time to social causes when possible, and recharging with their close circle.
Time hacking is the secret to the good life
Time management has become a central challenge for staying engaged both at work and beyond. Considering that a person will spend hundreds of thousands of hours working over a lifetime, employees are seeking the freedom to use their time purposefully. When asked how they would like to spend a few extra hours of free time, they overwhelmingly favor loved ones and personal well-being, whether through exercise or quality moments. Time stands out as the ultimate currency for well-being.
Companies have much to gain by recognizing employees' individual realities to nurture these new forms of engagement.
Like any relationship, their engagement is built on a sense of reciprocity that goes beyond compensation, though pay remains a top priority.
For companies and organizations, this shift represents a major opportunity. According to the study, employees are drawn to employers that meet three key expectations: growth and autonomy, human connections and a positive work atmosphere, and material benefits (salary, benefits, etc.).
Finally, engagement is cultivated over time. The testimonials collected show that employees' life paths are both diverse and unique, even among those with similar engagement profiles. They now expect their company to acknowledge this diversity and support them throughout their journey. This means offering a personalized employee experience and flexible benefits.
Jean-Baptiste Barfety and Brigid Schulte both describe this new blueprint of a fully engaged company as a "crucible": a space where potentials, personalities, and trajectories unfold.
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a leader in employee benefits and motivation, supporting businesses in attracting, engaging, and retaining talent through a broad range of solutions across Meal, Wellbeing, Learning, Childcare, Rewards & Recognition & whole range of other offerings. With 28+ years of expertise in India, Pluxee partners with 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors also fostering a trusted network of 150,000+ merchant partners on meal and 5 million+ merchants on other benefits. Every day Pluxee India works to supports 3.5 million+ consumers in 1,800+ towns nationwide.
Powered by innovative technology and a dedicated team, Pluxee India delivers meaningful and personalized experiences through a single card and app to enhance the well-being of its consumers at work and beyond. Carrying forward a 45+ year global legacy, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, promoting sustainability, and enabling its stakeholders to do what matters the most.
