Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines Market Set for Robust Expansion, Expected to Surpass USD 520 Million by 2032

The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines (TCV) Market, valued at USD 262 million in 2025, is projected to grow at a strong 9.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, ultimately crossing USD 520 million by 2032. Rising global immunization initiatives, WHO prequalification of new TCV formulations, and increasing adoption in low- and middle-income countries are positioning TCVs as a critical component of global infectious disease prevention strategies.

The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines Market continues to accelerate as governments and global health agencies prioritize long-term protection against typhoid fever. With a market size of USD 262 million in 2025, the industry is witnessing consistent uptake driven by enhanced public health funding, the introduction of single-dose TCVs, and large-scale campaigns led by GAVI and UNICEF. Regional demand is dominated by South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia, where typhoid prevalence remains highest and vaccination programs are expanding rapidly. Over 2025–2032, sustained immunization rollouts and improved cold-chain infrastructure are expected to fuel a 9.3% annual growth rate.

Key Segment and Application Focus

The market is primarily driven by two major application segments: routine childhood immunization and mass catch-up vaccination campaigns. Routine immunization programs-often targeting children aged six months and above-account for the largest share due to national immunization schedule integration in high-burden countries. Catch-up campaigns, supported by international funding bodies, represent the fastest-growing segment as governments increasingly adopt TCVs to rapidly curb typhoid outbreaks. A smaller but rising segment includes traveler vaccination, particularly for individuals visiting endemic regions.

Price Trend Analysis

TCV pricing remains relatively stable, though modest year-over-year variation is evident across key markets. In India, average TCV prices saw a slight increase from 2024 to 2025 due to rising raw material and formulation costs. Meanwhile, Kenya and Bangladesh experienced marginal price reductions driven by bulk procurement through UNICEF and expanded local supply. Overall, 2025 pricing trends reflect a balance between manufacturing cost pressures and global procurement-driven cost optimization.

Key Players Snapshot

The global Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines Market is shaped by a concentrated group of leading manufacturers. Bharat Biotech and Biological E. (India) remain major contributors to global supply through extensive public-sector contracts. In Europe, Sanofi and GSK continue to play influential roles with ongoing innovations and procurement capabilities. Additionally, China's emerging vaccine developers are expanding capacity, supporting wider regional availability. Together, these players are strengthening vaccine accessibility and advancing technological sophistication across the TCV landscape.

