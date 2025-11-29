Uzbekistan And Oman Set To Break Ground With Joint Bank Venture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman discussed the initiative to establish a new bank in Uzbekistan in partnership with foreign investors, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Omar Bahram, Chief Executive Officer of the investment firm UzOman.

The discussions focused on organizational matters, regulatory frameworks, and the necessity for a structured, phased approach to project implementation.

Additionally, the progress of existing joint initiatives with UzOman was reviewed, alongside opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing collaborations and broaden practical cooperation. Both sides acknowledged that the partnership provides a solid foundation for launching new initiatives and attracting further investment.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening business dialogue, expanding institutional partnerships, and maintaining a constructive flow of information across key areas of mutual interest.

UzOman Investment Company, a joint venture formed in 2010 by the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan and the Oman Investment Authority, plays a pivotal role in Uzbekistan's economic development. The company's investments span various sectors, including real estate, logistics, retail, and education.