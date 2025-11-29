Taliban's Terror Partners Once Again Menacing The World

MENAFN - Asia Times) There is a dangerous fiction circulating in international discourse that Afghanistan's turmoil is contained, regionalized and - to some extent - manageable. It is not. The evidence is overwhelming, the spillover already visible and the Taliban regime's complicity increasingly undeniable.

What is emerging in Afghanistan today is not merely a resurgence of extremist groups; it is the reconstruction of a full-fledged, transnational terror ecosystem. And Pakistan, once again, is standing on the front line of a crisis the world cannot afford to ignore.

The events of late November should have shattered any remaining illusions. On November 27, a quadcopter attack launched from Afghan territory targeted Chinese engineers in Tajikistan - a cross-border strike planned with precision.

A day earlier, an Afghan immigrant murdered two National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC. US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Akash Patel later confirmed that the attacker had been in communication with groups operating out of Afghanistan.

These two incidents, worlds apart geographically, are connected by the same source: a rapidly expanding militant infrastructure that the Taliban has not merely tolerated, but empowered.

The United Nations Monitoring Team has been issuing increasingly alarming reports. Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) is expanding, al-Qaeda is rebuilding and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is consolidating its presence.

Financing pipelines - including the use of cryptocurrencies - are proliferating. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the US oversight body, has independently corroborated the same trend.