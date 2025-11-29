Asianet Exclusive: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals His Early Screen Crushes DEETS Inside

Gulshan Devaiah's interview on Asianet's Table for Two was packed with wit, warmth, and laughter but one of the most delightful moments came when the conversation turned nostalgic. In a chat filled with easy banter, Gulshan opened up about the women who once made his heart skip a beat, speaking with a mix of humour, honesty, and unmistakable admiration.

What stood out was how naturally he spoke, never taking himself too seriously and treating the entire conversation as a shared laugh rather than a revelation.

“I Was a Young Adolescent Boy After All”

When asked about his earliest infatuation, Gulshan smiled and said it was Tina Munim. He clarified quickly, laughing, that he was not that young at the time. He explained that it was mostly during the nineteen eighties when she was active on screen.

“She did not do a lot of work,” he said,“but whatever she did was amazing. She was extremely good looking and very cute. And yeah, I was a young adolescent boy.”

The honesty with which he recalled the moment made it less about a name and more about an era when cinema heroes and heroines carried a certain magic that lingered effortlessly.

“Preeti Zinta and a Whole Generation's Fascination”

As the conversation continued, Gulshan anticipated where it was headed and jumped in with a grin.“But the one you are referring to is Preity Zinta,” he said.

Recalling the moment vividly, he added,“I saw her in the Liril advertisement and I was like whoa. There is nobody more beautiful than Preity Zinta.”

The room immediately filled with laughter as Gulshan spoke with the kind of awe that only cinema icons of the time inspired.

Why No Song Can Do Justice To Preity Zinta

When asked which song he would dedicate to Preity Zinta, Gulshan gave an answer that felt far deeper than playful nostalgia.

“I do not think there is any song in the world that can encapsulate what many of us felt about Preity Zinta,” he said thoughtfully.“It is unfair to summarise what an entire generation felt about her in one song. It is unfair to Preity Zinta.”

He added with a laugh and complete sincerity that she was perhaps the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.“I do not know her at all. I have never met her,” he said.

“Who Does Not Like Madhuri Dixit?”

Speaking of iconic women, Gulshan mentioned that he has met Madhuri Dixit. When asked if he admired her as well, his response was instant.“Who does not like Madhuri Dixit,” he said.

What followed was pure admiration. He spoke about her grace, her ease, and especially her dancing. He noted how she made everything look effortless, as if magic simply flowed through movement.

And Today It Is Sai Pallavi

Ending the conversation on a playful note, Gulshan laughed and said that these days, the name that comes to his mind is Sai Pallavi. He was quick to clarify that it was not a crush in that sense, but admiration rooted in her work.

He added that what he truly meant was that he would love to work with her. Speaking about the honesty and sincerity she brings to her performances, Gulshan made it clear that the comment came from artistic respect and appreciation, not personal fascination.