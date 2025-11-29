Judges' Stressful Work: CJI Kant Bats For Fitness At Badminton Event

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, alongside Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, participated in the All India Judges Badminton Championship organised at Thyagraj Stadium on Saturday. After the informal launch of the Badminton competition, CJI Kant spoke about judges working long, demanding hours. He added that nearly 75 High Court judges have come to participate in the tournament, showcasing their awareness of their mental and physical fitness. "The nature of work of judges is very stressful and involves a lot of sitting. All judges should participate in a recreational activity and make it a habit. Nearly 75 High Court judges have come here to participate. This shows that the judges are aware about their mental and physical fitness," Kant said.

Ministers Laud Initiative

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said that this is a good initiative, and judges are giving a positive message of fitness to everyone. "The Ministry of Law and Justice gave permission for the All India Judges Badminton Championship, after which former CJI BR Gavai gave his nod. This is a good initiative. The judges are giving out a good message of fitness to everyone. Prime Minister's policies in each sector are so good that we are succeeding in each sector. These GDP numbers are very encouraging," Arjun said.

Union Minister Kiren highlighted that the Supreme Court will organise more tournaments. He also talked about Supreme Court and High Court judges taking part in the All India Judges Badminton Championship. "Not just badminton, the Supreme Court will organise more such sports tournaments for judges. Many Supreme Court and High Court judges have come here, which has made the atmosphere very charged. All India Judges Badminton Championship has been going on for many years. India has set an example for the world. It is a good news not just for India but also the world," Kiren Rijiju said.

About the All India Judges Badminton Championship

Supported by the Ministry of Justice, approved by the Supreme Court of India, and in association with FIT India, the All India Judges Badminton Championship 2025 highlights a unique national initiative in which the judiciary leads by example to promote fitness and a balanced lifestyle. The championship aims to encourage health, camaraderie, and sportsmanship across the judicial fraternity.

Participation is expected from the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Judges of the Supreme Court of India, and the Hon'ble Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts across the country.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be graced by the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Justice Shri Vikram Nath, and the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other distinguished members of the judiciary.

The event will be held on 29 and 30 November 2025 at the Thyagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. (ANI)

